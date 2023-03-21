Trending
March 21, 2023 / 8:19 AM

Michael Chiklis, Danny Pino to star in MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'

By Karen Butler
Michael Chiklis is set to star in a new crime thriller called "Hotel Cocaine" for MGM+. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Michael Chiklis is set to star in a new crime thriller called "Hotel Cocaine" for MGM+. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Shield alum Michael Chiklis and Mayans M.C. actor Danny Pino are set to star in a new MGM+ crime thriller called Hotel Cocaine.

"Welcome to Miami, @[email protected] #TheShieldReunion #NoStovetops," Pino tweeted Monday.

The post included a link to a media report about the project and a photo of Chiklis' cop character Vic Mackey threatening Pino's guest star character, Armadillo Quintero.

"Let's dance Danny!" Chiklis replied.

Deadline.com reported Chris Brancato created the new series, which will star Pino as Cuban expatriate Roman Compte, manager of a popular Miami hotel and nightclub where drugs flow freely in the 1970s and '80s.

Chiklis will play the federal drug agent determined to bring him down.

Production is to begin on the eight-episode drama in May in the Dominican Republic.

The show is expected to premiere in early 2024.

