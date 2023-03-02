Trending
March 2, 2023 / 2:56 PM

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to return April 14 for fifth and final season

By Tonya Pendleton
The fifth season of Rachel Brosnahan's series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," will premiere in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The fifth season of Rachel Brosnahan's series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," will premiere in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 2 (UPI) -- It's time to say goodbye to Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video announced that the Emmy-award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere its fifth and last season on April 14.

The series is one of TV's most awarded with its star Rachel Brosnahan and co-stars Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein all earning Emmys for their work. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won 20 Emmys overall and in 2018, was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Brosnahan, best known previously for her role as Rachel Posner on House of Cards, won two Golden Globes, two Critics Choice Awards, and three SAG Awards as Maisel.

Set in 1950s New York, the series follows wife and mother Miriam "Midge" Maisel who follows her passion once she realizes she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

The streamer will release its first three episodes on the premiere date, then the last seven on consecutive Fridays. The series shot its final episodes in November, noted by Brosnahan in a farewell post.

In the fourth season, Maisel is able to rebuild her career with the help of real-life comic Lenny Bruce. After leaving Carnegie Hall, Maisel feels capable of weathering any future storms, literally and figuratively, armed only with her resiliency, quick wit, and belief in herself, per a Prime Video press release.

In season 5, Meisel will again be challenged as she tries to ascend to the top levels of her comedy career.

"We always had a general endpoint in mind for the series, but it was somewhere at four or five or six, or something like that. And it just seemed to fit in season five," show creator Daniel Palladino, who executive produces with his wife Amy Sherman- Palladino, told The Hollywood Reporter. "When it came down to five and out, we sat down and said, 'OK, now what do we do to make sure that we stick the landing?' Because that's the most important thing."

Rachel Brosnahan, Claire Foy take home top awards at the Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Michael B. Jordan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' to stream on Hulu on April 3 'Game of Thrones' alum Iwan Rheon to star in Viagra film 'Men Up'

