March 1, 2023 / 2:12 PM

'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' to stream on Hulu on April 3

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Teri Shields (R) congratulates her daughter, Brooke Shields, at graduation at Princeton University in 1987. "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" will examine the mother and daughter's relationship. File Photo by Paul Kern/UPI
Teri Shields (R) congratulates her daughter, Brooke Shields, at graduation at Princeton University in 1987. "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" will examine the mother and daughter's relationship. File Photo by Paul Kern/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- Hulu will stream the two-part limited documentary series Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on April 3. It will examine Shields' relationship with her mother and manager Teri Shields.

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding up a mirror to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world," reads a Hulu press release.

The documentary will examine Shields' contentious relationship with her mother and manager Teri Shields. At 11-months-old, Shields started working as a child model before going on to star in major films while she was still a young girl.

Her roles and advertising campaigns at the time were controversial, with critics pointing out that Shields was highly sexualized by adult directors and photographers.

After attending college, Shields returned to movies and TV with a new perspective.

"I spent my life owning people things and doing whatever they wanted and finally I asked myself 'who will I be if I don't allow that anymore," Shields says in the teaser trailer for the documentary.

