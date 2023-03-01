'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' to stream on Hulu on April 3

March 1 (UPI) -- Hulu will stream the two-part limited documentary series Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on April 3. It will examine Shields' relationship with her mother and manager Teri Shields.
"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding up a mirror to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world," reads a Hulu press release.