Judge Greg Mathis arrives for the 48th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2017. Warner Bros. has reportedly canceled his show after Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, Judge Mathis and The People's Court. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety announced the fate of the shows Friday, citing the decline in daytime syndicated television programming in favor of expanded local news broadcasts. Advertisement

The current 24th and 26th seasons of Judge Mathis and The People's Court will be their last respectively.

Neither Judge Greg Mathis nor People's Court jurist, Marilyn Milian, have publicly commented on the cancellations.

The original People's Court starred Judge Joseph Wapner, and ran 1981 to 1993.

It was revived in 1997 with Ed Koch as judge, followed by Jerry Sheindlin.

Milian has been on the show's bench since 2001.

People.com noted the Daytime Emmy-winning series are ending as Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dr. Oz and The Real have all wrapped.

This is how I'm feeling after a long day of work. We're wrapping up Season 24 of Judge Mathis and tonight we dance! Lol pic.twitter.com/phYtQDEIcz— Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) November 11, 2022