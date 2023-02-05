Advertisement
TV
Feb. 5, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Woody Harrelson to host 'Saturday Night Live' for 5th time

By Karen Butler
1/5
Woody Harrelson is set to host "SNL" later this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Woody Harrelson is set to host "SNL" later this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Woody Harrelson is set to guest host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time on Feb. 25.

The Cheers and Man From Toronto alum will soon be seen in the film Champions and the HBO series White House Plumbers.

Advertisement

Singer-guitarist Jack White will provide the musical entertainment for the episode of SNL that Harrelson guest hosts. This will also be White's fifth appearance on the show.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal hosted this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show and rock band Coldplay performed.

Read More

Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye' Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Latest Headlines

'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
TV // 1 hour ago
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal couldn't stop laughing in a hilarious sketch he appeared in on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Unstable': Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy series
TV // 1 day ago
'Unstable': Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a supernatural drama based on the Anne Rice book series, will return for a second season on AMC.
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "1923," a Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 2 days ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
TV // 2 days ago
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called "A History of the World in Six Glasses" for the FOX Nation streaming service.
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
TV // 2 days ago
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
TV // 2 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Harlem" Season 2, "Dear Edward," "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," "Murder in Big Horn,'" "Killing County" and The Grammys are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
TV // 2 days ago
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "OITNB" alum Taylor Schilling says she signed on to star in the plane-crash drama, "Dear Edward," because she knew "Friday Night Lights" writer-producer Jason Katims would tell the story in a sensitive way.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Telenovela star Pablo Lyle receives 5-year sentence for road rage manslaughter
Telenovela star Pablo Lyle receives 5-year sentence for road rage manslaughter
Motown greats Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson honored at MusiCares gala
Motown greats Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson honored at MusiCares gala
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement