Woody Harrelson to host 'Saturday Night Live' for 5th time

Woody Harrelson is set to host "SNL" later this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Woody Harrelson is set to guest host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time on Feb. 25. The Cheers and Man From Toronto alum will soon be seen in the film Champions and the HBO series White House Plumbers. Advertisement

Singer-guitarist Jack White will provide the musical entertainment for the episode of SNL that Harrelson guest hosts. This will also be White's fifth appearance on the show.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal hosted this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show and rock band Coldplay performed.