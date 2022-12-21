Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 21, 2022 / 1:23 PM

'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michelle Yeoh plays the elf Scian in "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e0b4d9264b34c31c19c233e2465557db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michelle Yeoh plays the elf Scian in "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the fantasy drama Wednesday featuring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain.

Advertisement

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher. The new show takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and is set during the "elven Golden Era."

The teaser features a clip from the show's first episode. Yeoh plays the elf Scian and is seen showing off her fighting skills as she trains with Brown and O'Fuarain's characters, Eile and Fjall.

Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran and Minnie Driver also star.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Eile (Brown) and Fjall (O'Fuarain) must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors," an official description reads. "But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry safe unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one."

Advertisement

Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

The Witcher shows are based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's Witcher but will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

Read More

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer: 7 warriors take on 'unstoppable' empire Henry Cavill joins 'Warhammer 40,000' series at Amazon Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
TV // 1 hour ago
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins shared behind-the-scenes footage following the Season 3 release on Netflix.
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension and complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
TV // 1 hour ago
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension and complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Betty Gabriel says she joined Season 3 of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" because it gave her the chance to play a powerful woman, who is under enormous pressure to make the right decisions in high-stakes situations.
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
TV // 7 hours ago
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae is set to receive the 7th annual See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 6 hours ago
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' to premiere on 5 channels
TV // 19 hours ago
'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' to premiere on 5 channels
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced the five network simulcast of "Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches" on Tuesday. Ahead of the show's Jan. 8 premiere, AMC and AMC+ will also run a documentary on the history of witches.
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
TV // 21 hours ago
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Sonya Eddy, a real life nurse who starred on "General Hospital," died Monday, her friend Octavia Spencer and the show's executive producer confirmed.
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
TV // 1 day ago
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera.
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
TV // 1 day ago
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Penny Dreadful" actress Eva Green and "Westworld" alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, "Liaison."
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
TV // 1 day ago
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Super Sized Salon" star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
TV // 1 day ago
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement