'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills

Michelle Yeoh plays the elf Scian in "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service shared a teaser for the fantasy drama Wednesday featuring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain. Advertisement

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher. The new show takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and is set during the "elven Golden Era."

The teaser features a clip from the show's first episode. Yeoh plays the elf Scian and is seen showing off her fighting skills as she trains with Brown and O'Fuarain's characters, Eile and Fjall.

Michelle Yeoh with swords? check ✔️ here's a brand new clip from the first episode of The Witcher: Blood Origin pic.twitter.com/X5slzovK6W— Golden (@netflixgolden) December 21, 2022

Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran and Minnie Driver also star.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Eile (Brown) and Fjall (O'Fuarain) must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors," an official description reads. "But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry safe unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one."

Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

The Witcher shows are based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's Witcher but will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.