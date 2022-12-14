Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'

1/5

Tim Allen is returning for a second season of "The Santa Clauses." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Wednesday it has renewed its holiday-themed The Santa Clauses for a second season. Tim Allen first played the titular global gift giver in the 1994 blockbuster, The Santa Clause. Advertisement

He reprised the role in two sequels released in 2002 and 2006, and the follow-up series, which premiered on the streaming service last month.

The show once again casts Allen as the man in red, but this time around, he wants to find a worthy replacement for himself, so he can retire and spend more time with his wife Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their teen children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick).

The four cast members were featured in the Season 2 renewal announcement that Disney+ posted on Twitter.