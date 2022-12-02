Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 2, 2022 / 2:10 PM

'Midnight Club' canceled, creator shares Season 2 plot details

By Annie Martin
"The Midnight Club" co-creator Mike Flanagan shared Season 2 plot details after the show was canceled after one season at Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d7aa7f3c1a04cad5319d5f3fb12a01f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"The Midnight Club" co-creator Mike Flanagan shared Season 2 plot details after the show was canceled after one season at Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Midnight Club won't return for a second season on Netflix.

Variety reported Thursday that the young adult horror-mystery series has been canceled after one season.

Advertisement

Deadline confirmed the news.

The Midnight Club was co-created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The series was based on the Christopher Pike novel and followed a group of terminally ill young adults who meet each night to tell each other scary stories.

Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp starred.

The cancellation follows word that executive producers Flanagan and Trevor Macy, also known for The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, are leaving Netflix and have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios.

Flanagan confirmed the cancellation and shared Season 2 plot details in a blog post Friday.

"I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," Flanagan wrote. "My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble."

Advertisement

"So I'm writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favorite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season," he said.

Flanagan then unveiled the fates of Amesh, Natsuki, Kevin and other characters, answered questions about the mystery of the Mirror Man and the Cataract Woman, and shared more about Dr. Stanton.

The Midnight Club premiered on Netflix in October. The series broke a Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.

Read More

'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record 'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2 'Happy Valley' final season coming to BBC in January What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Happy Valley' final season coming to BBC in January
TV // 2 hours ago
'Happy Valley' final season coming to BBC in January
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Happy Valley," a British crime drama starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton, will return for a third and final season in January.
'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Don Cheadle talks golfing, MCU and movie 'White Noise' on 'Kimmel Live'
TV // 5 hours ago
Don Cheadle talks golfing, MCU and movie 'White Noise' on 'Kimmel Live'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Don Cheadle appeared on "Kimmel Live" to talk about his role in an upcoming MCU film as well as his new movie "White Noise."
'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced the Season 3 premiere date for "The Mandalorian" on Thursday and promised Grogu's (Baby Yoda) return.
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 23 hours ago
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Former 'Glee' star Amber Riley is the Season 8 winner of the reality competition show "The Masked Singer."
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
TV // 1 day ago
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that LeVar Burton will receive a lifetime achievement award at the first Children & Family Emmys.
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
TV // 1 day ago
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
TV // 1 day ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD streaming home for Jennifer Hudson's talk show.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Ben Daniels, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Sam Hazeldine and other actors have joined the Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Harry & Meghan," a new docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Jennifer Garner, lookalike daughter Violet attend White House State Dinner
Jennifer Garner, lookalike daughter Violet attend White House State Dinner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement