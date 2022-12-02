'Midnight Club' canceled, creator shares Season 2 plot details

"The Midnight Club" co-creator Mike Flanagan shared Season 2 plot details after the show was canceled after one season at Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Midnight Club won't return for a second season on Netflix. Variety reported Thursday that the young adult horror-mystery series has been canceled after one season. Advertisement

Deadline confirmed the news.

The Midnight Club was co-created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The series was based on the Christopher Pike novel and followed a group of terminally ill young adults who meet each night to tell each other scary stories.

Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp starred.

The cancellation follows word that executive producers Flanagan and Trevor Macy, also known for The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, are leaving Netflix and have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios.

Flanagan confirmed the cancellation and shared Season 2 plot details in a blog post Friday.

"I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," Flanagan wrote. "My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble."

"So I'm writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favorite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season," he said.

Flanagan then unveiled the fates of Amesh, Natsuki, Kevin and other characters, answered questions about the mystery of the Mirror Man and the Cataract Woman, and shared more about Dr. Stanton.

The Midnight Club premiered on Netflix in October. The series broke a Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.