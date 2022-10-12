Trending
Odd News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 12:14 PM

'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record

By Matt Bernardini
Official adjudicator Andy Glass presents the Guinness World Records certificate to cast members William Chris Sumpter (left) and Aya Furukawa (right). Photo courtesy Guinness World Records
Official adjudicator Andy Glass presents the Guinness World Records certificate to cast members William Chris Sumpter (left) and Aya Furukawa (right). Photo courtesy Guinness World Records

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new Netflix horror mystery-thriller, The Midnight Club, has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.

Guinness World Records announced the feat on Wednesday, saying that the episodes 21 jump scares are a new record.

Guinness defines a scripted jump scare as a pre-planned action executed with the intent to make a person jump or scream in fright.

The series is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name. The show follows a graduating high school senior who is awaiting admission into Stanford University.

However, she ends up being diagnosed with terminal cancer and ends up at Brightcliffe, a mysterious hospice run by an enigmatic doctor.

At the hospice she meets other patients with terminal illnesses and they make a pact that that the first one to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

After one of them succumbs to their illness and passes away, a series of bizarre occurrences begin.

According to Guinness, series co-creator Mike Flanagan said that one of the reasons he wanted to break the record was to "pacify producers who are always asking him to add in jump scares."

'Elm Street' icon Heather Langenkamp returns to horror with 'Midnight Club' Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes

