Nov. 7, 2022 / 8:23 AM

First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title

By Karen Butler
The first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5 will be called "The Crawl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |
The first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5 will be called "The Crawl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the title for the first episode of Stranger Things Season 5.

The sci-fi show's Twitter feed shared a photo of a script cover Sunday.

On it, is written: "Stranger Things 5. Episode 501. Chapter One: The Crawl By The Duffer Brothers."

The second part of Season 4 premiered on the streaming platform in July.

Set in 1980s Indiana and an alternate dimension known as The Upside Down, the series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

No release date has been announced for Season 5, which is expected to be the show's last.

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
TV // 28 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 1 day ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled its science-fiction series, "Westworld," after four seasons.
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen," based on the Guy Ritchie film.
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Call My Agent!" star Thibault de Montalembert, Bel Priestley and Ash Self will join Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
TV // 2 days ago
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons" stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton say the Starz prequel series show their characters in a more vulnerable state than the original book and film adaptation.
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
TV // 2 days ago
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Aidan Turner said one of the reasons he wanted to star in the British thriller "The Suspect" is because it gives him the chance to tell a modern story. It's streaming on Sundance Now.
