Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 4, 2022 / 7:40 AM

'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17

By Karen Butler
"Top Gear" returns with new episodes on Nov. 17. Photo courtesy of BBC America/AMC+
"Top Gear" returns with new episodes on Nov. 17. Photo courtesy of BBC America/AMC+

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Top Gear is returning with new episodes this month on BBC America and AMC+.

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness will host four episodes and a holiday special called Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas.

Advertisement

The new season will kick off Nov. 17.

"This season of Top Gear sees a pick-up pilgrimage across Thailand, discovering the amazing nation that loves these trucks more than anywhere else in the world. There's a supercar showdown in the Alps, featuring the all-new Ferrari 296 GTB, the all-new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, and the astonishing, multi-million pound four-wheeled work of art that is the Pagani Huayra BC," the networks said in a press release Thursday.

"At the opposite end of the market, the trio has been to Paris, testing the very latest in affordable electric microcars, while closer to home they've had a thorough -- and thoroughly outrageous -- look at the best way to get into the delivery driver game on a budget."

Advertisement

Read More

Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'

Latest Headlines

Dominic Cooper joins cast of Prime Video's 'Lady Jane'
TV // 1 hour ago
Dominic Cooper joins cast of Prime Video's 'Lady Jane'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor and Jim Broadbent have joined the ensemble of Prime Video's historical dramedy, "My Lady Jane."
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
TV // 2 hours ago
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- People magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive will be announced on Monday's edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "
'George & Tammy' miniseries lands at Showtime
TV // 2 hours ago
'George & Tammy' miniseries lands at Showtime
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced it picked up "George & Tammy," a six-part limited series about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actor Theo James will star in Netflix series "The Gentlemen," a new drama based on the Guy Ritchie film.
Gloria Estefan to host 'A Home for the Holidays' adoption special
TV // 19 hours ago
Gloria Estefan to host 'A Home for the Holidays' adoption special
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan will host and perform during "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove," a special highlighting adoption from foster care, on CBS.
'Sketchy Queens' with Jinkx Monsoon renewed for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Sketchy Queens' with Jinkx Monsoon renewed for Season 2
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Sketchy Queens," a sketch comedy series starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Jinkx Monsoon, will return for a second season on WOW Presents Plus.
LL Cool J, Shania Twain join 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' special at CBS
TV // 20 hours ago
LL Cool J, Shania Twain join 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' special at CBS
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- LL Cool J will host the CBS special "National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years" featuring performances by Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and other artists.
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
TV // 23 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza is set to star with Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ action-fantasy series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos. "
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
TV // 1 day ago
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer" has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
TV // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement