Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series

By Annie Martin
1/3
Morgan Freeman will narrate the Netflix nature documentary series "Our Universe." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4bda73c3a420475c80260eab9002b7dc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Morgan Freeman will narrate the Netflix nature documentary series "Our Universe." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Morgan Freeman and David Attenborough will narrate new nature series for Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that it ordered six nature documentary series, including Our Universe with Freeman, 85, and Our Planet II with Attenborough, 96.

Advertisement

Our Universe is a six-part series from BBC Studios that will premiere Nov. 22. The show uses wildlife footage and special effects "to explore the connections that drive our natural world."

"From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth," an official description reads.

Morgan will also narrate Life on Our Planet, coming in 2023. The series focuses on the 99% of earth's inhabitants who "are lost to our deep past," bringing long extinct creatures back to life.

Our Planet II will mark the second season of Attenborough's Our Planet series, which explores the mysteries of how and why animals move and migrate. The new season will be released in 2023.

Advertisement

In addition, Netflix ordered Our Oceans (2024), Our Living World (2024) and Our Water World (2025).

"Nature documentaries can help us explore, discover, and appreciate the wonder and complexities of the world around us. The stories are limitless -- spanning the arc of history from the Earth's earliest origins, to the environments we live in now, to the planet we are creating for the future. With stunning filmmaking and innovative technologies, these cinematic documentaries bring even the most exotic or microscopic creatures of the natural world to our fingertips," Netflix VP of documentary series Adam Del Deo said in a statement.

Read More

'Heartstopper' creator supports Kit Connor after he comes out as bisexual Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023 Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 in Houston shooting What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Manifest" cast members Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, Ty Doran, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, J.R. Ramirez and Daryl Edwards discuss what has transpired for their characters when Season 4 premieres Friday.
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
TV // 20 hours ago
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the straight to series order of "Crystal Lake" on Monday. The "Friday the 13th" prequel comes from Bryan Fuller and A24.
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "DC's Stargirl," a superhero series starring Brec Bassinger, was canceled ahead of its Season 3 finale.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a fifth season on Netflix featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
TV // 1 day ago
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" looked for humor in the field of Democrat candidates for president for 2024.
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
TV // 2 days ago
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth has signed on to replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of the Netflix fantasy drama, "The Witcher."
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
TV // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
TV // 3 days ago
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox released a first-look teaser of its adaptation of the BBC drama "Accused" on Friday. The U.S. show stars Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale and more and premieres Jan. 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Jemele Hill: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill 'amicable' after split
Jemele Hill: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill 'amicable' after split
Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement