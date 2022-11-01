Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series

1/3

Morgan Freeman will narrate the Netflix nature documentary series "Our Universe." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Morgan Freeman and David Attenborough will narrate new nature series for Netflix. Netflix announced Tuesday that it ordered six nature documentary series, including Our Universe with Freeman, 85, and Our Planet II with Attenborough, 96. Advertisement

Our Universe is a six-part series from BBC Studios that will premiere Nov. 22. The show uses wildlife footage and special effects "to explore the connections that drive our natural world."

"From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth," an official description reads.

Morgan will also narrate Life on Our Planet, coming in 2023. The series focuses on the 99% of earth's inhabitants who "are lost to our deep past," bringing long extinct creatures back to life.

Our Planet II will mark the second season of Attenborough's Our Planet series, which explores the mysteries of how and why animals move and migrate. The new season will be released in 2023.

In addition, Netflix ordered Our Oceans (2024), Our Living World (2024) and Our Water World (2025).

"Nature documentaries can help us explore, discover, and appreciate the wonder and complexities of the world around us. The stories are limitless -- spanning the arc of history from the Earth's earliest origins, to the environments we live in now, to the planet we are creating for the future. With stunning filmmaking and innovative technologies, these cinematic documentaries bring even the most exotic or microscopic creatures of the natural world to our fingertips," Netflix VP of documentary series Adam Del Deo said in a statement.