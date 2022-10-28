Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5

1/3

Amy Schumer will host "SNL" on Nov. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live. Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy will provide the evening's musical entertainment. Advertisement

The New York-based sketch-comedy show is now in its 48th season.

Rapper Jack Harlow will do double duty as guest host and music act for this weekend's show.

next week!!! pic.twitter.com/FEm18TY0wt— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2022