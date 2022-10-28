Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live.
Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy will provide the evening's musical entertainment.
The New York-based sketch-comedy show is now in its 48th season.
Rapper Jack Harlow will do double duty as guest host and music act for this weekend's show.