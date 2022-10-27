No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'

1/4

Kevin Bacon's "City on a Hill" isn't getting a fourth season on Showtime. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Showtime has confirmed it canceled its drama, City on a Hill, after three seasons. "City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," the cable network said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

"We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

The show took place in early 1990s Boston and focused on the unlikely, but useful relationship between Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) and corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Cathy Moriarty, Jill Hennessy and Kevin Dunn co-starred.