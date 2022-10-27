Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2022 / 5:21 PM

No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'

By Karen Butler
1/4
Kevin Bacon's "City on a Hill" isn't getting a fourth season on Showtime. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6303c597a3047009dfd1a3b20430be58/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kevin Bacon's "City on a Hill" isn't getting a fourth season on Showtime. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Showtime has confirmed it canceled its drama, City on a Hill, after three seasons.

"City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," the cable network said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

The show took place in early 1990s Boston and focused on the unlikely, but useful relationship between Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) and corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Cathy Moriarty, Jill Hennessy and Kevin Dunn co-starred.

Read More

Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts' Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving' 'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels' Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me

Latest Headlines

Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 23 minutes ago
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman and "The Young Pope" star Jude Law are set to act in and executive produce a one-hour limited series for Netflix called "Black Rabbit."
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 2 hours ago
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Serpent Queen," a historical drama featuring Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici, has been renewed for a second season, Starz announced Thursday.
Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'
TV // 3 hours ago
Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" star Utkarsh Ambudkar says he can't wait for his character, Jay Arondekar, to acquire the ability to communicate with the spirits haunting his country bed-and- breakfast the way his wife, Samantha, has.
'Girls5eva' moves to Netflix for Season 3
TV // 4 hours ago
'Girls5eva' moves to Netflix for Season 3
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that it has picked up Peacock's "Girls5eva" for a third season, and will stream the first two seasons as well.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
TV // 4 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date of "1923" on Thursday. The "Yellowstone" prequel is coming this December.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
TV // 4 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- HBO Max released three photos from the upcoming second season of "Gossip Girl" which premieres Dec. 1.
'The Calling' trailer: Jeff Wilbusch stars in David E. Kelley detective drama
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Calling' trailer: Jeff Wilbusch stars in David E. Kelley detective drama
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Calling," a new crime thriller from David. E. Kelly and directed by Barry Levinson, is coming to Peacock.
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
TV // 6 hours ago
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
TV // 10 hours ago
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, "Sausage Party," is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement