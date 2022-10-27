Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2022 / 1:38 PM

'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tim Allen will reprise Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause, in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a2e477332a30c928a1d408c47124aadc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tim Allen will reprise Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause, in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Santa Clauses.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Tim Allen.

Advertisement

The Santa Clauses is based on the Santa Clause holiday films starring Allen, released between 1994 and 2006. The franchise follows Scott Calvin (Allen), an ordinary man who becomes Santa Claus.

The TV series will see Scott attempt to retire from being Santa and find a replacement.

"After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband," an official description reads.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn also star.

The Santa Clause features Jack Burditt as showrunner. Burditt also executive produces with Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 16 on Disney+.

Read More

'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date of "1923" on Thursday. The "Yellowstone" prequel is coming this December.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
TV // 28 minutes ago
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- HBO Max released three photos from the upcoming second season of "Gossip Girl" which premieres Dec. 1.
'The Calling' trailer: Jeff Wilbusch stars in David E. Kelley detective drama
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Calling' trailer: Jeff Wilbusch stars in David E. Kelley detective drama
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Calling," a new crime thriller from David. E. Kelly and directed by Barry Levinson, is coming to Peacock.
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, "Sausage Party," is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.
'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW
TV // 6 hours ago
'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The young-adult mystery-drama, "Nancy Drew," is ending on The CW with its upcoming fourth season.
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 7 hours ago
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Kat Graham and former talk-show host Jerry Springer became the latest celebrities cut from "The Masked Singer" competition Wednesday night.
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
TV // 9 hours ago
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio says he is at peace with the rehabbed image that Billy Zabka's villainous character, Johnny Lawrence, is earning on their Netflix series "Cobra Kai." Macchio has published a memoir, "Waxing On."
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV has released a teaser for "Servant" Season 4 , which promises answers to the show's many mysteries.
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
TV // 1 day ago
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and the cast and creators of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" discuss the changes in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement