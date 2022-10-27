'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series

1/5

Tim Allen will reprise Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause, in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Santa Clauses. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Tim Allen. Advertisement

The Santa Clauses is based on the Santa Clause holiday films starring Allen, released between 1994 and 2006. The franchise follows Scott Calvin (Allen), an ordinary man who becomes Santa Claus.

The TV series will see Scott attempt to retire from being Santa and find a replacement.

"After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband," an official description reads.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn also star.

Advertisement Sleigh what?! #TheSantaClauses, an Original series, premieres November 16 on @DisneyPlus!✨ pic.twitter.com/5JTmmXmZ9L— The Santa Clauses (@santaclauses) October 27, 2022

The Santa Clause features Jack Burditt as showrunner. Burditt also executive produces with Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 16 on Disney+.