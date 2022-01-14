Trending
Jan. 14, 2022 / 12:39 PM

Tim Allen to return for 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tim Allen will reprise Scott Calvin in "The Santa Clause," a new series based on his 1994 movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tim Allen will return for a Santa Clause sequel series at Disney+.

Disney confirmed in a press release Friday that Allen will reprise Scott Calvin in a new series based on his 1994 movie.

Allen played Scott in The Santa Clause and its sequels, The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). The films follow Scott as he takes over the role as Santa after accidentally causing the original Santa's death.

In The Santa Clause series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizes he can't be Santa forever. He begins looking for a replacement.

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," an official synopsis reads.

Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

Allen is also known for playing Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on Home Improvement and for voicing Buzz Lightyear in Disney's Toy Story movies.

