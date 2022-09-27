Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 27, 2022 / 1:25 PM

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles

By Annie Martin

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing new details about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3.

The streaming service unveiled episode titles for the new volume Tuesday.

Advertisement

Volume 3 will stream as a three-week event in October as part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" Halloween event.

Week 1 will consist of "Mystery at Mile Marker 45," "Something in the Sky" and "Body in Bags" and start streaming Oct. 18.

Week 2 features "Death in a Vegas Motel," "Paranormal Rangers" and "What Happened to Josh?," and will be released Oct. 25.

Week 3 will consist of "Body in the Bay," "The Ghost in Apartment 14" and "Abducted by a Parent" and start streaming Nov. 1.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the mystery documentary series that first premiered in 1987. The show has aired on NBC, CBS, lifetime and Spike throughout the years.

Read More

'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie Netflix acquires Robert Downey Sr. documentary 'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Doc Martin," a British medical comedy-drama starring Martin Clunes, will return for a 10th and final season on Acorn TV in October.
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 6 hours ago
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during Monday's Elvis Presley-themed episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31.
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
TV // 9 hours ago
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Natalie Zea says the characters involved in the "La Brea" love triangle are more concerned with escaping prehistoric beasts and getting back to their own time than they are about who ends up with whom.
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Calling," a new show from David E. Kelley based on Dror Mishani's detective book series, is coming to Peacock.
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The second season of "Chucky" raises the stakes for Chucky's victims and uses the episodic format to explore some stories they never could have done in the movies.
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Hale has won Season 24 of the reality competition series, "Big Brother."
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of "Stranger Things."
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
TV // 2 days ago
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" -- a fact-based drama about the present-day British royal family -- will return for its fifth season on Nov. 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement