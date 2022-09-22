Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 22, 2022 / 3:36 PM

'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left to right, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai star in "Reservation Dogs." Photo courtesy of FX
From left to right, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai star in "Reservation Dogs." Photo courtesy of FX

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- FX renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season on Thursday, head of its season finale. Season 2 wraps up on Wednesday.

Reservation Dogs streams exclusively on Hulu, FX's streaming hub. FX expects to have Season 3 premiere in 2023.

Advertisement

Sterlin Harjo created and Taika Waititi executive produces the series about Native American teenagers living on an Oklahoma reservation. The first season won a Peabody Award and was nominated for Golden Globe, TCA and Critics Choice Awards.

"I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi," Harjo said in a statement. "It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world."

The show stars indigenous actors Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Elva Guerra, with appearances from Zahn McClarnon, Wes Studi and more. Recurring guest stars include Sarah Podemski, Jennifer Podemski, Gary Farmer, Jon Proudstar and Dallas Goldtooth.

Read More

Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing' 'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 trailer shows runaways, construction work 'Dopesick,' 'Reservation Dogs,' more win Peabody Awards

Latest Headlines

Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
TV // 27 minutes ago
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the straight-to-series order of Vince Gilligan's next television show on Thursday. Gilligan cast his "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn in the lead.
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
TV // 3 hours ago
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," a new sports docuseries featuring retired soccer star David Beckham, is coming to Disney+.
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic drama starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount get close in Season 3 photos
TV // 4 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount get close in Season 3 photos
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
TV // 7 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner joined James Corden for "The Targashians" skit on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'La Brea' S2 trailer: Time travelers still fighting for survival
TV // 8 hours ago
'La Brea' S2 trailer: Time travelers still fighting for survival
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- NBC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi family drama, "La Brea."
'Criminal Minds' revival to premiere Nov. 24
TV // 9 hours ago
'Criminal Minds' revival to premiere Nov. 24
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced its "Criminal Minds" sequel series is to premiere on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel adds new thematic elements to enhance the horror tale.
John Cena, Ben Schwartz, Paula Pell join Kevin Hart in 'Die Hart 2'
TV // 1 day ago
John Cena, Ben Schwartz, Paula Pell join Kevin Hart in 'Die Hart 2'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell will have roles in the Roku comedy "Die Hart 2: Die Harter."
Bradley Whitford joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC series 'Parish'
TV // 1 day ago
Bradley Whitford joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC series 'Parish'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- "The West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford will have a recurring role in the AMC series "Parish," formerly known as "The Driver."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement