'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3

From left to right, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai star in "Reservation Dogs." Photo courtesy of FX

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- FX renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season on Thursday, head of its season finale. Season 2 wraps up on Wednesday. Reservation Dogs streams exclusively on Hulu, FX's streaming hub. FX expects to have Season 3 premiere in 2023. Advertisement

Sterlin Harjo created and Taika Waititi executive produces the series about Native American teenagers living on an Oklahoma reservation. The first season won a Peabody Award and was nominated for Golden Globe, TCA and Critics Choice Awards.

"I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi," Harjo said in a statement. "It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world."

The show stars indigenous actors Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Elva Guerra, with appearances from Zahn McClarnon, Wes Studi and more. Recurring guest stars include Sarah Podemski, Jennifer Podemski, Gary Farmer, Jon Proudstar and Dallas Goldtooth.