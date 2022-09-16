Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 16, 2022 / 7:55 AM

Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project

By Karen Butler
1/5
Donna Mills is set to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of books. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/15872155e11e4164b2bca2710254e0d3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Donna Mills is set to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of books. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Knots Landing legend Donna Mills, The Nanny alum Fran Drescher and New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre have signed on to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of gothic novels.

Mills will play Lillian Cutler and Drescher will play Agnes Morris, while McIntyre will play Michael Sutton.

Advertisement

Brec Bassinger from Stargirl and Bella and the Bulldogs will play Dawn Longchamp, while Jesse Metcalfe and Khobe Clarke co-star as Ormand Longchamp and Jimmy Longchamp respectively.

The series of TV movies will be based on the books Dawn, Secrets of the Morning, Twilight's Child and Midnight Whispers.

The final novel of the series, Darkest Hour, is currently in development.

"The first movie in the series, Dawn, follows the story of Dawn Longchamp, who after growing up in humble surroundings with a very hardworking and loving family suddenly has everything she loves ripped away from her when she is thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever," a synopsis said.

"As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler (Mills) rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders. When Dawn finds herself entrenched in the mysteries surrounding the family, it becomes clear that a dark and unescapable curse looms over the Cutlers."

The cable network also recently adapted Andrews' Garden of Shadows as a miniseries called Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Lifetime has made several TV movies based on the Heaven series of books, as well.

Read More

Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories

Latest Headlines

'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
TV // 3 minutes ago
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Four newbies are joining the Season 48 cast of "Saturday Night Live."
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
TV // 53 minutes ago
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the "Quantum Leap" sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 5 hours ago
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in The Serpent Queen, because they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances and achieved
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
TV // 18 hours ago
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
TV // 20 hours ago
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 23 hours ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 1 day ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 1 day ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 1 day ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement