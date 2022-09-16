Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 16, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show

By Karen Butler
1/5
"Don Lemon Tonight" is ending this year so its host can co-anchor a new morning program on CNN. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/502e4402c87fffa65d8f7281cf0ad2c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Don Lemon Tonight" is ending this year so its host can co-anchor a new morning program on CNN. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.

The announcement for the as-yet-untitled program was made Thursday by CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht.

Advertisement

The show is slated to premiere later this year.

"There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program," said Licht in a statement.

"They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN's resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day."

The new show will mean the end of the nightly program, Don Lemon Tonight.

"The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I've had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it's time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me," said Lemon.

"I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I'm honored by his belief in me. It's going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I'll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we're going to have a lot of fun."

Advertisement

Harlow is currently an anchor of CNN Newsroom from 9-11 a.m. and host of the CNN podcast Boss Files.

Collins, who joined the network in 2017, became CNN's youngest chief White House correspondent at 29 years old last year.

Licht took over the network in May and has been shaking up the staff and schedule.

White House correspondent John Harwood left CNN earlier this month and the network canceled Brian Stelter's weekly media-analysis show, Reliable Sources.

CNN fixtures Chris Cuomo and Jeffrey Toobin also recently saw their last days at the network.

Read More

Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5

Latest Headlines

Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
TV // 15 minutes ago
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Donna Mills, Fran Drescher and Joey McIntyre have signed on to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of gothic novels.
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the "Quantum Leap" sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 5 hours ago
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in The Serpent Queen, because they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances and achieved
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
TV // 18 hours ago
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
TV // 20 hours ago
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 23 hours ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 1 day ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 1 day ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 1 day ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" films, will return for a second season on USA Network and Syfy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement