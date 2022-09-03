White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN

personal news: today's my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i've been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what's next— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- White House correspondent John Harwood has left CNN.

"Personal news: today's my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i've been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNNlook forward to figuring out what's next," Harwood tweeted Friday.

A network representative told The Hollywood Reporter: "We appreciate John's work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best."

The specific reason for Harwood's exit has not been disclosed. His multiyear contract, which began in 2020, had not ended.

Last month, CNN canceled its weekly media-analysis show, Reliable Sources, prompting the show's host, Brian Stelter, to leave the network.

CNN fixtures Chris Cuomo and Jeffrey Toobin also recently saw their last days at the network.

The shakeups come as CNN's newly formed parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, restructures the company and streamlines operations.

Shortly before the merger, the recently launched CNN+ streaming service was axed.

CNN's new chairman and CEO, Chris Licht, also has been trying to get the network's personalities to focus more on news than opinion in recent months.