Watch Live
Apple launch event unveils iPhone 14, other products
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 7, 2022 / 12:47 PM

'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tituss Burgess will narrate a Netflix reboot of "Teletubbies." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/99a5db6f37747f4217d97a175f0e5f25/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tituss Burgess will narrate a Netflix reboot of "Teletubbies." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is rebooting the popular children's series Teletubbies.

The streaming service said Wednesday on Twitter that the new version will premiere Nov. 14.

Advertisement

The series will be narrated by Tituss Burgess, an actor known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

"Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back!" the post reads.

The original Teletubbies was a British children's series that aired from 1997 to 2001 on the BBC. A first reboot broadcast from 2015 to 2018 on Nick Jr. in the United States.

Netflix is also developing the new children's series Spirit Rangers, which premieres Nov. 10, and Princess Power, which starts streaming in 2023.

Spirit Rangers follows three Chumash/Cowlitz siblings as they help protect the land and spirits of the national park where they live, while Princess Power is based on the Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim book Princesses Wear Pants.

Advertisement

In addition, new seasons of Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant and Gabby's Dollhouse will debut in the fall.

Read More

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years' Stand Up for Heroes benefit to feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
TV // 4 hours ago
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, the network said.
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
TV // 22 hours ago
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 23 hours ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Vince Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy show for Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
TV // 1 day ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a series of new photos depicting the professional dancers who will appear on "Strictly Come Dancing."
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 2 days ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 2 days ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 2 days ago
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria," "Stranger Things" and "White Lotus" picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
TV // 2 days ago
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Mckenna Grace and newcomer Ella Dixon discuss facing off in "The Bad Seed Returns," which Mckenna also co-wrote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement