Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September

By Annie Martin
"Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN later this month. File Photo by Oliver Doulier/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65cb76cd77dfc11e5fb504aab539bb4e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Wallace's new talk show is coming to HBO Max and CNN in September.

HBO Max confirmed Tuesday that Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? will premiere Sept. 23. The series will begin airing Sept. 25 on CNN.

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? originally premiered on CNN+, which shut down in April shortly after its launch.

The talk show features interviews with producer Tyler Perry, singer Shania Twain, retired athlete Alex Rodriguez, author James Patterson, singer Michelle Zauner and other notable guests.

The series will release three new episodes Friday mornings on HBO Max, with Wallace to also hosting one-hour specials Sundays at 7 p.m. EDT featuring highlights from the three interviews.

Wallace, the son of late 60 Minutes icon Mike Wallace, joined CNN in January after leaving Fox News. Chris Wallace hosted Fox News Sunday for 17 years.

Wallace discussed his exit in an interview with The New York Times in March, saying he "no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox."

"I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion," he said. "But when people start to question the truth -- Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? -- I found that unsustainable."

