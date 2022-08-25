Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 25, 2022 / 11:03 AM

'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season

By Annie Martin
1/2
Elliot Page plays Viktor Hargreeves in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/90ed5f5617f16dd9030fced656a67804/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Elliot Page plays Viktor Hargreeves in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that it renewed the superhero series for Season 4.

Advertisement

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will reprise their roles in the new season.

Series creator Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive producer.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series of the same name. The series follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.

Season 3 was released in June and ended with the Hargreeves stepping into a brand-new timeline -- one where they were without powers, missing a few siblings, and already under the watchful eye of their dad, Reginald (Feore).

Blackman teased Season 4 in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

"So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline," he said. "There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Advertisement

In addition, Blackman has extended his creative partnership with Netflix and will develop the space thriller Orbital and an adaptation of the video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Read More

Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3 Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt dog rescued from breeding facility What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
TV // 23 minutes ago
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
TV // 58 minutes ago
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU," confirmed her departure from the NBC series.
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
TV // 59 minutes ago
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor will be starring in a televised adaptation of the novel "A Gentleman in Moscow" for Paramount+.
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
TV // 2 hours ago
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Science Guy" Bill Nye shares his hope that his new show, "The End is Nye," can reach people who may be unsure about scientific crises.
Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
TV // 19 hours ago
Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a behind-the-scenes featurette for "Wednesday" showing Wednesday Addams actor Jenny Ortega practicing fencing and cello. It also included words from co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones and director Tim Burton.
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
TV // 20 hours ago
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Marlee Matlin is set to helm the upcoming limited series "Signs Of Survival: A Memoir Of The Holocaust," based on the book of the same name.
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
TV // 21 hours ago
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming next-day episodes of current NBC and Bravo shows on its platform on Sept. 19.
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
TV // 22 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
TV // 1 day ago
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Reboot," a new comedy created by Steve Levitan and starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer, is coming to Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement