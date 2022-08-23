Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 23, 2022 / 9:57 AM

Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9

By Annie Martin
1/3
Laura Whitmore announced her exit from "Love Island U.K." after three seasons as host. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a62a4094fa33b12b75a81143fd73b87/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Laura Whitmore announced her exit from "Love Island U.K." after three seasons as host. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Love Island U.K. host Laura Whitmore is leaving the British dating reality series.

The 37-year-old television personality announced her exit from the show Monday after three seasons as host.

Advertisement

"Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," Whitmore wrote on Instagram.

"I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series," she added, referencing her friend and late Love Island U.K. host Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020. "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

British television personalities Faye Winter, Will Njobvu and Vicky Pattison showed their support for Whitmore in the comments.

Advertisement

"She really would be proud! You done incredibly," Winter wrote.

"Loved you on this show Laura - thanks for always making me feel so at home on Aftersun, best of luck x," Njobvu added.

"You did wonderful mate!! You'll be missed," Pattison said.

Love Island U.K. completed its eighth season on ITV2 in August.

The U.S. version of the show streams on Peacock and is in its fourth season.

Read More

Meghan Markle launches 'Archetypes' podcast on Spotify 10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
TV // 1 hour ago
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects.
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
TV // 2 hours ago
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly 10 million viewers in the United States tuned in for Sunday's premiere of the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" on HBO platforms.
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
TV // 17 hours ago
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "The Good Wife" and "Billions" alum Julianna Margulies is returning as news anchor Laura Peterson for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, "The Morning Show."
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
TV // 17 hours ago
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- ABC has officially ordered to series "The Company You Keep," starring "This is Us" alum Milo Ventimiglia.
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
TV // 18 hours ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- British actress Emma Samms has confirmed she is returning to the U.S. daytime soap opera, "General Hospital."
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
TV // 19 hours ago
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NBC audiences are getting a free sample of Peacock's comedy-thriller, "The Resort."
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
TV // 19 hours ago
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- AMC announced Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch would guest star on the final season of "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Gilpin appears on Sept. 5 and Dratch on Sept. 19, with more details on their roles.
Ali Wong directs Sheng Wang standup special about juicing, printing
TV // 20 hours ago
Ali Wong directs Sheng Wang standup special about juicing, printing
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the standup special "Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy" Monday, which marks Ali Wong's directorial debut.
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
TV // 21 hours ago
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- AMC released ratings for the "Better Call Saul" series finale which set new records for the network and its AMC+ streaming service.
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances," "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" sing-alongs and "The Simpson's" short "Welcome to the Club" will steam on Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award
Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement