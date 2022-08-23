Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9

1/3

Laura Whitmore announced her exit from "Love Island U.K." after three seasons as host. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Love Island U.K. host Laura Whitmore is leaving the British dating reality series. The 37-year-old television personality announced her exit from the show Monday after three seasons as host.

"Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," Whitmore wrote on Instagram.

"I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series," she added, referencing her friend and late Love Island U.K. host Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020. "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

British television personalities Faye Winter, Will Njobvu and Vicky Pattison showed their support for Whitmore in the comments.



"She really would be proud! You done incredibly," Winter wrote.

"Loved you on this show Laura - thanks for always making me feel so at home on Aftersun, best of luck x," Njobvu added.

"You did wonderful mate!! You'll be missed," Pattison said.

Love Island U.K. completed its eighth season on ITV2 in August.

The U.S. version of the show streams on Peacock and is in its fourth season.