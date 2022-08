1/6

"Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder," starring Chris Hemsworth, will stream on Sept. 8 on Disney+ Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8, will include premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more. Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs will stream that day. Advertisement

In addition, Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons, will air.

Previously announced titles announced for the popular fan event include Pinocchio, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cars on the Road, Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who's counting? (It's us, we are.) ➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

Disney Parks will participate in Disney+ Day by allowing subscribers early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, photo opportunities and more.

Also, there will be special $5 screenings of fan favorite films, including Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Thor: Ragnarok, Cars and Newsies, at select AMC Theatres from Sept. 8 through 19.

Disney+ Day comes ahead of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which will take place Sept. 9-11 in Anaheim, Calif.