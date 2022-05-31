Trending
May 31, 2022

Disney+ Day to return in September

By Annie Martin
Simu Liu stars in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which was featured during Disney+ Day in 2021. Disney+ Day will return this year in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ will hold its second annual Disney+ Day in September.

The streaming service said Tuesday that the fan event will take place Sept. 8 ahead of the D23 Expo.

Disney+ Day features announcements and new content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Star and Disney projects on Disney+.

This year, Disney+ will host special experiences for fans and subscribers and preview such projects as the new, live-action Pinocchio.

At the 2021 event, Disney+ gave sneak peeks at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Enchanted and other projects.

D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place Sept. 9-11 in Anaheim, Calif.

