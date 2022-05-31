Disney+ Day to return in September

May 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ will hold its second annual Disney+ Day in September.
The streaming service said Tuesday that the fan event will take place Sept. 8 ahead of the D23 Expo.
Disney+ Day features announcements and new content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Star and Disney projects on Disney+.
This year, Disney+ will host special experiences for fans and subscribers and preview such projects as the new, live-action Pinocchio.
At the 2021 event, Disney+ gave sneak peeks at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Enchanted and other projects.
D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place Sept. 9-11 in Anaheim, Calif.