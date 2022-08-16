'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller

1/5

Matthew Fox stars in the Peacock thriller "Last Light." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Last Light. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt. Advertisement

Fox plays Andy Nielsen, a petro-chemist who is separated from his family at the onset of a global crisis affecting the world's oil supply. Andy is in the Middle East, while his teenage daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is alone at home in London and his wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Fay), are in Paris.

"Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them," an official description reads.

Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha and Hakeem Jomah also star.

Last Light is based on the Alex Scarrow novel of the same name. The series is directed and executive produced by Dennie Gordon, who previously worked on the Jack Ryan series at Amazon.

"Our thriller is told against the backdrop of a family separated by world events, and I was privileged and thrilled to have Matthew Fox come out of retirement for this special series," Gordon said in a statement.

"I was deeply inspired by Alfonso Cuarón's brilliant film Children of Men, a scenario we can envision just around the corner. And like that film we hope to give our audience a shred of hope at the end; what is possible if we all come together to affect change?" she added.

Last Light premieres Sept. 8 on Peacock.

Fox is known for playing Jack Shephard on the ABC series Lost, while Froggatt portrays Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey franchise.