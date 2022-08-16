Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 16, 2022 / 1:16 PM

'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller
Matthew Fox stars in the Peacock thriller "Last Light." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Last Light.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt.

Advertisement

Fox plays Andy Nielsen, a petro-chemist who is separated from his family at the onset of a global crisis affecting the world's oil supply. Andy is in the Middle East, while his teenage daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is alone at home in London and his wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Fay), are in Paris.

"Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them," an official description reads.

Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha and Hakeem Jomah also star.

Last Light is based on the Alex Scarrow novel of the same name. The series is directed and executive produced by Dennie Gordon, who previously worked on the Jack Ryan series at Amazon.

"Our thriller is told against the backdrop of a family separated by world events, and I was privileged and thrilled to have Matthew Fox come out of retirement for this special series," Gordon said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I was deeply inspired by Alfonso Cuarón's brilliant film Children of Men, a scenario we can envision just around the corner. And like that film we hope to give our audience a shred of hope at the end; what is possible if we all come together to affect change?" she added.

Last Light premieres Sept. 8 on Peacock.

Fox is known for playing Jack Shephard on the ABC series Lost, while Froggatt portrays Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey franchise.

Read More

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look 'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will have a two-episode premiere on Prime Video in September.
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
TV // 4 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk released a video thanking fans following the final episode of his series "Better Call Saul."
'House of the Dragon': What we know
TV // 10 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': What we know
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" will premiere Sunday on HBO Max. Here's everything to know about the new series.
Boulet Brothers to expand 'Dragula' franchise with new streaming deal
TV // 23 hours ago
Boulet Brothers to expand 'Dragula' franchise with new streaming deal
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers signed a deal with Shudder to bring a new slate of content from their "Draugla" franchise to the platform.
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' to premiere on Peacock in 2023
TV // 23 hours ago
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' to premiere on Peacock in 2023
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "The Continental," the prequel series to the popular "John Wick" film trilogy, will premiere on Peacock in 2023 after moving from Starz.
'Life by Ella' trailer: Teen faces fears after cancer battle
TV // 1 day ago
'Life by Ella' trailer: Teen faces fears after cancer battle
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Life by Ella," a new kids and family series starring Lily Brooks O'Briant, is coming to Apple TV+ in September.
'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay
TV // 1 day ago
'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Shantaram," a new series based on the Gregory David Roberts novel and starring Charlie Hunnam, is coming to Apple TV+ in October.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race," a reality competition series featuring drag queen performers, will return for a 15th season.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
TV // 1 day ago
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," a horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
'House of the Dragon': What we know
'House of the Dragon': What we know
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement