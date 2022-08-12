Watch Live
House debates Inflation Reduction Act before voting on the Democratic-led suite of climate, fiscal actions
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Jon Batiste has exited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and will be replaced by Louis Cato. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste is leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after seven seasons as bandleader.

Host Stephen Colbert announced Batiste's exit during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Advertisement

"Sharp-eyed viewers may have noticed that Jon hasn't been here this summer," Colbert said. "Jon has decided to leave the show ... But it's for all the best reasons, including to continue to share his art with the world."

"We've been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon's incredible talent for the last seven years," he added. "Will we miss him here? 'Yeah!' But we're happy for you, Jon, and I can't wait to have you on as a guest with your next hit record."

Colbert then announced that interim bandleader Louis Cato will replace Batiste as bandleader. The Late Show band will be renamed from Stay Human to The Late Show Band.

"Louis has done a great job this summer," Colbert said. "And he is very humble, so he won't say this, but I will: He's a musical genius. He can play basically every instrument over there. Give him an afternoon, he'll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn."

Advertisement

Cato will be joined by Joe Saylor and longtime house band members Louis Fouché, Jon Lampley, Endea Owens and Nêgah Santos. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Season 8 will premiere Sept. 6.

Batiste is a singer, songwriter, musician and television personality who released his eighth studio album, We Are, in March 2021. The album won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in April.

Read More

Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
TV // 20 hours ago
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "90 Day: The Single Life," a spinoff of the popular reality series "90 Day Fiancé," will return for a third season in September.
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
TV // 21 hours ago
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law," a new Marvel Studios series starring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga, is coming to Disney+ in August.
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Rick and Morty," an animated comedy series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, will return for a sixth season in September.
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Wedding Season," a new series starring "Parenthood" actress Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, is coming to Hulu in September.
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
TV // 23 hours ago
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer Elvis Costello announced he will be performing a 10-show residency at New York City's Gramercy Theater this February.
David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx was reunited with his "In Living Color" co-star David Alan Grier on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
TV // 1 day ago
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about her MTV performance in 1984 that she said nearly derailed her career.
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Fakes," a new series starring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong, is coming to Netflix in September.
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
TV // 1 day ago
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the upcoming docuseries "House of Hammer" was released, which will delve into the sexual abuse accusations surrounding actor Armie Hammer.
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement