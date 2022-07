1/5

Fox has canceled Amy Poehler's animated series, "Duncanville," after three seasons. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Fox canceled the animated comedy, Duncanville, and The CW opted not to renew its Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, due to low ratings. Duncanville is from actress-writer Amy Poehler, and The Simpsons veterans Mike Scully and Julie Scully. Poehler was part of the show's voice cast, along with Ty Burrell, Wiz Khalifa and Rashida Jones. Advertisement

Its third season debuted in May. The remaining six episodes of the show are expected to stream on Hulu.

Tom Swift starred Tian Richards as a young, gay Black genius billionaire trying to find out why his father mysteriously disappeared. It was canceled after five episodes aired.

Both Duncanville and Tom Swift were axed because of low ratings.

Peacock also decided not to go ahead with its planned baseball-themed drama, Field of Dreams.

Created by Mike Schur -- whose credits include The Good Place and Parks and Recreation -- Field of Dreams was ordered to series last summer around the time the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played near the cornfield ballpark depicted in the classic 1989 Kevin Costner movie of the same name.

Advertisement

Costner attended the game.

The proposed TV series, which was supposed to film on location in Iowa, is now being shopped to other networks and streaming services.

No casting had been announced yet.