Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2022 / 12:24 PM

'Magnum P.I.' moves to NBC after cancellation at CBS

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Magnum P.I.' moves to NBC after cancellation at CBS
Jay Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum in the "Magnum P.I." reboot. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Magnum P.I. is moving to NBC following its cancellation at CBS.

Deadline reported Friday that NBC picked up the series for Seasons 5 and 6, which will consist of 10 episodes each.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter said NBC also has the option for more seasons of the Magnum P.I. reboot.

Magnum P.I. originally had a four-season run on CBS and was canceled in May. The series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang.

Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum, celebrated the show's pickup Friday on Twitter.

"It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" the actor wrote. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana."

Hill, who portrays Theodore Calvin, also reacted on Instagram Stories.

"So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create for THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!" he wrote.

Eric Guggenheim serves as showrunner and executive produces with Justin Lin, John Davis and John Fox.

Advertisement

Read More

'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon 'The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia is engaged Phaedra Parks on 'good' terms with Apollo Nida What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal
TV // 6 minutes ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal
July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ canceled "Why Women Kill" and will no longer go forward with the show's third season.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon
July 1 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Prodigy," an animated series featuring Brett Gray, Ella Purnell and Jason Mantzoukas, is coming to Nickelodeon in July.
Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm to play 'Password' on NBC
TV // 4 hours ago
Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm to play 'Password' on NBC
July 1 (UPI) -- Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler and Heidi Klum will play "Password" in NBC's new version of the classic game show.
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
TV // 5 hours ago
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
July 1 (UPI) -- Fox canceled the animated comedy, "Duncanville," and The CW opted not to renew its "Nancy Drew" spinoff, Tom Swift, due to low ratings.
Constance Wu, JD Pardo seek truth, justice in 'Terminal List' conspiracy thriller
TV // 5 hours ago
Constance Wu, JD Pardo seek truth, justice in 'Terminal List' conspiracy thriller
NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- Constance Wu and J.D. Pardo say the journalist and FBI agent they play, respectively, in new Prime Video thriller "The Terminal List" seek truth and justice in the face of political and corporate corruption.
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
June 30 (UPI) -- SSeason 2 of the sci-fi drama "La Brea" features a new twist with Jack Martin's Josh waking up in 1988 after mistakenly falling through a portal.
Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
June 30 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland has joined the Peacock dating reality series "Love Island USA."
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
June 30 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
TV // 1 day ago
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
June 30 (UPI) -- The adult animated comedy film, "South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2," is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on July 13.
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
TV // 1 day ago
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
June 30 (UPI) -- "Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth," the comedian's first HBO stand-up special, is set to debut on July 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement