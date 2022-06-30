'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2

"Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding (R) and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix. File Photo by Johan Paulin/Netflix

June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Young Royals Season 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday. Advertisement

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and NIkita Uggla star.

The series follows Swedish prince Wilhelm (Ryding) as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

The new photos tease "friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy" in Season 2.

Friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy. Here's your first look at Young Royals Season 2! pic.twitter.com/yOJ3oVyG4A— Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2022

Netflix confirmed in May that filming had wrapped on Season 2.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Gårdinger said in February. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.