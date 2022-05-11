Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM

'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2

By Annie Martin
'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
"Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama series starring Edvin Ryding (R) and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo by Johan Paulin/Netflix

May 11 (UPI) -- Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg have wrapped filming on Season 2.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that filming is complete on Season 2 of the Swedish teen drama series.

Advertisement

The streaming service reposted screenshots that Ryding and Rudberg shared on Instagram Stories from set.

"That's a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can't wait for everyone to see what's next for Wilhelm and Simon," Netflix tweeted.

Young Royals is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. The series follows Wilhelm (Ryding), a Swedish prince, as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with his school mate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and NIkita Uggla also star.

Netflix renewed Young Royals for Season 2 in September 2021. Filming on the season began in February.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Gårdinger said at the time. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

Advertisement

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Read More

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper' Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me' Frankie Grande, Hale Leon marry at 'Star Wars'-themed wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Upload': Amazon renews sci-fi dramedy for Season 3
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Upload': Amazon renews sci-fi dramedy for Season 3
May 11 (UPI) -- "Upload," a sci-fi comedy-drama starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards, will return for a third season on Amazon Prime Video.
'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "P-Valley," a strip club drama starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Elarica Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz in June.
'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2
May 11 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique will play an Atlanta strip club owner in the Starz crime drama "Black Mafia Family."
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
TV // 3 hours ago
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
May 11 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on "This is Us," discussed the show's final episodes on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'
TV // 5 hours ago
Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'
May 11 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro discussed his friendship with the late Michael Jackson and how the singer taught him dance moves as a kid while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
TV // 15 hours ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC said Tuesday it has renewed "Law & Order" for a 22nd season and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" for a third season.
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
TV // 16 hours ago
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
May 10 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Tuesday it has ordered a second season of its supernatural drama, "Surreal Estate," after initially canceling it.
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
TV // 22 hours ago
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
May 10 (UPI) -- USA Network and Syfy announced Tuesday that Devon Sawa will return for Season 2 of "Chucky," but he will play a new character.
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
TV // 23 hours ago
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
May 10 (UPI) -- Television and film star Mindy Kaling has starred in several hits and has also co-created, written and executive produced many great shows and movies. Here are 5 Kaling shows to check out.
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
TV // 1 day ago
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
May 10 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Sins of the Amish" on Tuesday. The two-part docuseries follows survivors in the Amish and Mennonite communities seeking justice for sexual abuses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement