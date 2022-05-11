'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2

"Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama series starring Edvin Ryding (R) and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo by Johan Paulin/Netflix

May 11 (UPI) -- Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg have wrapped filming on Season 2. Netflix confirmed Wednesday that filming is complete on Season 2 of the Swedish teen drama series. Advertisement

The streaming service reposted screenshots that Ryding and Rudberg shared on Instagram Stories from set.

"That's a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can't wait for everyone to see what's next for Wilhelm and Simon," Netflix tweeted.

Young Royals is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. The series follows Wilhelm (Ryding), a Swedish prince, as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with his school mate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and NIkita Uggla also star.

Netflix renewed Young Royals for Season 2 in September 2021. Filming on the season began in February.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Gårdinger said at the time. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.