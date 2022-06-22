Trending
June 22, 2022 / 1:31 PM

'Killing It' strikes again with second season on Peacock

By Sheri Walsh
Comedian Craig Robinson plays Craig Foster as a down on his luck snake hunter in "Killing It" which has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Alan Markfield/Peacock

June 22 (UPI) -- Killing It strikes again as Peacock announced Wednesday the comedy series starring Craig Robinson as a struggling snake hunter will return for a second season.

"We knew we had a rare gem in Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream."

Killing It, from co-showrunners and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is about class and capitalism as it follows underdog Craig's quest to achieve the American dream, while also hunting really big snakes.

"'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy," Goor and Del Tredici said. "We can't wait to make more!"

The comedy series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"We're excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. "At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another...because there are a lot of snakes out there!"

Killing It joins other Peacock Original second season renewals Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Rutherford Falls and Bel-Air.

