TV
June 17, 2022 / 12:36 PM

'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August

By Annie Martin
Peacock shared a poster and premiere date for "The End is Nye," a new science series featuring Bill Nye. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Bill Nye has a new series coming to Peacock in August.

The streaming service shared a poster and premiere date for The End is Nye on Friday.

The End is Nye is a science series featuring Nye, best known for Bill Nye the Science Guy.

In the new series, Nye explores epic global disasters and demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each episode dives into the mystery and terror of one specific threat, while also offering hope and a way forward.

Brannon Braga serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer.

"The End is Nye is a relationship show -- it's about our relationship with nature and how it can end in total disaster. It's also about how science can help that relationship to survive and thrive. Yes, The End is Nye is terrifying, but our ultimate goal is to boost human confidence with a welcome jolt of optimism about the future and scientific understanding," Braga said.

"Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us -- for everyone on Earth," Nye added. "Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world."

Peacock shared a poster and premiere date for "The End is Nye," a new science series featuring Bill Nye. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Nye co-wrote the show with Braga and served as an executive producer with Braga, Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins.

The End is Nye premieres Aug. 25 on Peacock.

