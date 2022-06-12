Advertisement
TV
June 12, 2022 / 10:33 AM

'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
Season 3 of Katja Herbers' "Evil" debuts on Paramount+ Sunday. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Katja Herbers and Mike Colter say one of their favorite things about working on the supernatural series, Evil, is watching creators Robert and Michelle King put their characters in seemingly impossible situations, and then find inspired ways to get them out.

Season 3 debuts on Paramount+ on Sunday. Colter's character David, now a full-fledged Catholic priest and no longer a conflicted seminarian, still is investigating bizarre, possibly demonic cases for the church with the help of forensic psychologist Kristen (Herbers) and tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi).

Advertisement

The job often pits the team against the wealthy and sinister Leland (Michael Emerson), who is obsessed with the occult and Kristen's family, particularly her wild mom, Sheryl (Christine Lahti,) and her three precocious young daughters.

Season 2 of the show -- which frequently bends reality with magic, dreams and visions -- ended with David's ordination, Kristen's confession to David that she killed a child predator threatening her family, and a passionate kiss between the co-workers/friends.

Advertisement

"I was really excited to see where the Kings were going to take this kiss," Herbers told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"I don't think they knew at the end of Season 2," she added. "They like writing themselves into a corner."

Colter said his fear was that there might be no more story to tell if David actually became a priest.

"Do we have any other place to go with him? Because the journey toward being a priest when he was a seminarian was always interesting," the actor said. "He was a priest in training. It felt like a very interesting place to be in that place of progress and transitioning. Now that he is there, my biggest fear was what do we do now?"

But, once again, the Kings came through.

"We are having our cake and eating it, too, in Season 3," Colter said.

"David is having challenges, but he is also having some fun, although it may not be in reality. I'm not sure where that fun is being had. That's giving the audience a thrill."

Colter also thinks viewers will enjoy that the team members still are together, even though they are headed in a new direction as they fight a powerful malevolent entity.

Advertisement

"We have things to do. We are still on this journey of trying to save the world. That's a big, lofty goal, but we are trying to save a portion of the world, at least," he said.

One of the challenges the crew faces this season is conducting their investigations under the influential, recently demonically exorcized Leland, who is still trying to insulate himself into Kristen's family -- seducing her mother and is trying to lure her young daughters to the dark side.

Herbers said Kristen and Leland don't have many scenes together this season, but when they do, there's "fireworks."

"End of Season 2, I was on my way to take him out with my ice ax," Herbers said.

"I came to David, and I said, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to be a murderer again.' She has to now think of ways to get him out of her life by the law. He is not letting go of her. He is completely obsessed with her, and they are very connected when they do speak.

"We are playing some mega-chess. These are two smart people with the intellectual tools to take each other out. We don't know who is going to win," she added.

Advertisement

While Leland relishes hurting others and wreaking havoc, Kristen's sins haunt her.

"I will do anything to protect my children. I'm going to try not to murder again because murdering is no fun," Erbers laughed.

The actress said it is artistically satisfying to work on a show that not only combines horror, drama, comedy and romance, but also looks at real evil in the modern world.

"It feels very relevant. It's the jackpot for me as an actor," she said.

Colter concurs.

"We find a way to cleverly discuss what is really happening in the real world and, if people pay attention, we are using everything we have at our disposal in a way that it is sort of grounded and connected to the news, grounded and connected to our day-to-day lives -- things we experience from a family level, from a political level, spiritual level," he said.

"Evil is a very broad title, but it is so specific and so detailed in the way that we unpack a lot of the things we are dealing with," the actor added.

Topics addressed on the show include spirituality, mental illness, isolation, drug abuse, physical violence and recovering from trauma.

"We as a show are doing a really good job at exploring those things, but also not giving people a pass and trying to understand it to the point where we excuse evil," Colter emphasized.

Advertisement

"Sometimes the 'why' isn't as damaging or as important as the actual result. I don't want to always get into this heady thing where we need to know every reason a person does something, but we do need to stop it before it happens."

Read More

Jesse James Keitel: 'Queer As Folk' is about community, not tragedy Scarlett Estevez proud of the Latinx representation in 'Ultra Violet' 'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3

Latest Headlines

Alicia Von Rittberg: 'Becoming Elizabeth' show 'touches so many different nerves'
TV // 8 hours ago
Alicia Von Rittberg: 'Becoming Elizabeth' show 'touches so many different nerves'
LOS ANGELES, June 12 (UPI) -- "Becoming Elizabeth" stars Alicia Von Rittberg and Tom Cullen discuss showing the human side of Elizabeth I on the Starz drama.
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
June 11 (UPI) -- HBO has confirmed there will be no Season 3 of "Made For Love" on the cable network.
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
TV // 1 day ago
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
June 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Leah Remini would join "So You Think You Can Dance" as a judge. Her first episode is Wednesday, following the departure of Matthew Morrison.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced returning and new cast members for "Yellowstone" Season 5 on Friday. Season 5 premieres Nov. 14.
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
June 10 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Boys," a superhero series starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, will return for a fourth season on Prime Video.
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale
TV // 2 days ago
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale
June 10 (UPI) -- Joseph Morgan will reprise Klaus Mikaelson in the final episode of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" spinoff "Legacies."
Amazon Freevee picks up 'American Rust' for second season
TV // 2 days ago
Amazon Freevee picks up 'American Rust' for second season
June 10 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee has renewed "American Rust" for a second season after it was canceled by Showtime.
Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3
TV // 2 days ago
Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3
NEW YORK, June 10 (UPI) -- Joel Kinnaman and Krys Marshall say their NASA astronaut characters, Ed Baldwin and Danielle Poole, aren't initially keen on the concept of privatized space travel in Season 3 of "For All Mankind."
'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
June 9 (UPI) -- Naughty Dog released a new image from the HBO Max adaptation of their Playstation game "The Last of Us" on Thursday. The image shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The games' Ashley Johnson and Tom Baker also join.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding
Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share photo from daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share photo from daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday
Demi Lovato to launch new tour in August
Demi Lovato to launch new tour in August
Netflix releases poster for 'The School for Good and Evil' series
Netflix releases poster for 'The School for Good and Evil' series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement