June 1, 2022 / 6:44 PM

Will Arnett to star in live-action comedy based on 'Twisted Metal' video game

By Simon Druker
1/4
Will Arnett to star in live-action comedy based on 'Twisted Metal' video game
Will Arnett will produce and star in a live-action comedy adaptation of the video game "Twisted Metal" on NBC streaming service Peacock, the company announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy Peacock

June 1 (UPI) -- Will Arnett will start in a live-action television adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal, streaming service Peacock announced Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Lego Masters, Murderville and Arrested Development star will provide the voice of the killer clown Sweet Tooth, the NBC-owned streaming service said in a release.

"A hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses 'Lost Vegas' as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck," is how the Peacock describes Arnett's character.

The Emmy-nominated Toronto native also spearheaded the project and is serving as an executive producer.

The cast includes Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie from Marvel's Avengers films. Mackie will also serve as an executive producer.

Spiderman franchise villain Thomas Haden Church rounds out the regular cast while Scream's Neve Campbell has been confirmed as a guest star on the half-hour comedy.

Beatriz plays a "car thief who acts purely on instinct -- you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence," states her Peacock character description.

Haden Church will play a post-apocalyptic highway patrolman, while Mackie takes up the role of John Doe, a "motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives."

Twisted Metal was first released as a video game by Sony in November 1995 and has seen multiple incarnations over the years on Sony's Playstation platforms.

The 30-minute live-action comedy is being produced by Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television.

No release date has been announced.

Peacock has previously described the live-action adaptation of the Sony video game franchise as a "high-octane action comedy" based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

