May 31, 2022 / 1:10 PM

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle

By Annie Martin

May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the young adult series Tuesday featuring Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name. The series follows Belly (Tung), a 16-year-old girl who spends the summer at Cousin's Beach with her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung), brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), and her childhood friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The trailer teases a love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno).

"Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It's a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up -- it's the summer she turns pretty," an official synopsis reads.

Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narcisco and Minnie Mills also star.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was published in 2009 and was followed by two sequels, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer.

Han is also known for the To All the Boys book series, which was previously adapted as a trilogy of films at Netflix starring Lana Condor. Netflix is now developing a spinoff series, XO Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart.

The Summer I Turned Pretty series will premiere June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

