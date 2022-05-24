'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced

Drag icon Miss Vanjie has 24 hours to find love in dating series "Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love."

May 24 (UPI) -- Miss Vanjie is looking for love in new dating series Vanje: 24 Hours of Love, which is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on June 9 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. Miss Vanjie, a drag icon, will have just 24 hours to find love in a mansion filled with 18 men on the series. Advertisement

The show will explore the complexities of modern gay dating as seen through the eyes of 18 suitors and one drag queen.

WOW Presents Plus released on Tuesday a teaser trailer and announced the 18 suitors who will be competing for Miss Vanjie's heart.

The suitors include musical theater graduate Anthony Kairouz, 23; free spirit Blake Vanamserfoorth, 30; men's lingerie entrepreneur Brandon Karson, 27; accountant Craig Handy, 31; adult entertainment actor and director Dakota Payne, 32; independent writer, producer and director Derek Viveiros, 39; proud Latino Ernesto Flores, 36; court stenographer, Jack Janowicz, 26; theme park designer Jarrett Lantz, 25; nonprofit founder Javonte 'Blu' Rosello, 28; television personality Jozea Flores, 30; accountant with conservative Indian parents Kishan Patel, 32; social media producer Nick Lorenzini, 34; acrobatic school owner Noel Anaya, 34; creative director in advertising Tommy Pardee, 33; director of media for a housing and homeless services organization Tyler Renner, 30; director of communications at a talent agency Ulisses Rivera, 26; and self-proclaimed DILF Zuri Green, 45.

Advertisement

Miss Vanjie previously competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Seasons 10 and 11 and also appeared in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.