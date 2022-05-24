Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 24, 2022 / 12:47 PM

'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced

By Wade Sheridan
'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced
Drag icon Miss Vanjie has 24 hours to find love in dating series "Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love."

May 24 (UPI) -- Miss Vanjie is looking for love in new dating series Vanje: 24 Hours of Love, which is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on June 9 starting at 3 p.m. EDT.

Miss Vanjie, a drag icon, will have just 24 hours to find love in a mansion filled with 18 men on the series.

Advertisement

The show will explore the complexities of modern gay dating as seen through the eyes of 18 suitors and one drag queen.

WOW Presents Plus released on Tuesday a teaser trailer and announced the 18 suitors who will be competing for Miss Vanjie's heart.

The suitors include musical theater graduate Anthony Kairouz, 23; free spirit Blake Vanamserfoorth, 30; men's lingerie entrepreneur Brandon Karson, 27; accountant Craig Handy, 31; adult entertainment actor and director Dakota Payne, 32; independent writer, producer and director Derek Viveiros, 39; proud Latino Ernesto Flores, 36; court stenographer, Jack Janowicz, 26; theme park designer Jarrett Lantz, 25; nonprofit founder Javonte 'Blu' Rosello, 28; television personality Jozea Flores, 30; accountant with conservative Indian parents Kishan Patel, 32; social media producer Nick Lorenzini, 34; acrobatic school owner Noel Anaya, 34; creative director in advertising Tommy Pardee, 33; director of media for a housing and homeless services organization Tyler Renner, 30; director of communications at a talent agency Ulisses Rivera, 26; and self-proclaimed DILF Zuri Green, 45.

Advertisement

Miss Vanjie previously competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Seasons 10 and 11 and also appeared in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Read More

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S2 winner Lawrence Chaney takes on Hollywood in 'Tartan Around' trailer Willow Pill crowned winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
TV // 51 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Family Reboot" on Tuesday. The reality series from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helps busy families reconnect.
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
TV // 1 hour ago
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of "Chrissy's Court" on Tuesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show will return June 17.
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
TV // 3 hours ago
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
May 24 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony in June.
'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June
TV // 3 hours ago
'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June
May 24 (UPI) -- British dating reality series "Love Island" will return for an eighth season on ITV2 in June.
'The Hospital': Amazon orders two seasons, cast set with Keke Palmer
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Hospital': Amazon orders two seasons, cast set with Keke Palmer
May 24 (UPI) -- Amazon has ordered two seasons of new animated comedy "The Hospital" and has announced the voice cast, which includes Keke Palmer, Greta Lee and more.
Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 6 hours ago
Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," discussed the show's fourth season on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Tom Hiddleston recalls learning Norwegian song for 'Loki' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 7 hours ago
Tom Hiddleston recalls learning Norwegian song for 'Loki' on 'Kimmel'
May 24 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston recalled how he performed a song in Norwegian for Marvel's "Loki" while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 8 hours ago
Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
May 24 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise took James Corden on an aerial adventure as he piloted multiple planes with the comedian as his passenger on "The Late Late Show."
Milo Ventimiglia: 'This Is Us' finale no different than past 6 seasons
TV // 12 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia: 'This Is Us' finale no different than past 6 seasons
LOS ANGELES, May 24 (UPI) -- "This Is Us" stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson reflect on the show coming to an end.
'S.W.A.T.': Lina Esco exits CBS series after five seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'S.W.A.T.': Lina Esco exits CBS series after five seasons
May 23 (UPI) -- Lina Esco, who played Christina "Chris" Alonso on "S.W.A.T.," has left the show ahead of Season 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement