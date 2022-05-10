Watch Live
President Joe Biden details strategy to control rising inflation and bring down gas prices
May 10, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Annie Martin
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Jesse Williams discussed his and Sarah Chalke's upcoming appearance in the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 finale. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Jesse Williams is teasing his return to Grey's Anatomy.

The 40-year-old actor discussed his upcoming appearance in the Season 18 finale during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

News broke in April that Williams and his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Sarah Chalke will reprise their characters, Jackson Avery and April Kepner, in the finale. The pair were last seen in Season 17 when Jackson and April moved to Boston together with the possibility of reconciling following their divorce in Season 12.

On WWHL, Williams said he and Chalke were asked "a few weeks ago" to appear in the finale.

"We were asked when it came out -- I think it came out in the press the moment we said 'okay,'" he said.

Williams then teased the return of "Japril," the fan nickname for Jackson and April as a couple.

"I think a dart would shoot into my neck if I told you what's going to happen with Japril, but they exist in some form or fashion," he said. "You will see them onscreen, possibly on the same screen. That's about all I can say."

The Grey's Anatomy Season 18 finale will air May 26 on ABC.

Williams is presently making his Broadway debut in the play Take Me Out. The actor addressed his nude scenes in the play on WWHL.

"I won't be scared of anything after this," he said.

