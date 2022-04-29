'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2

A sweeping tale too epic for just one season. The critically acclaimed #Pachinko is coming back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/2dC2Aofvwh— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) April 29, 2022

April 29 (UPI) -- Pachinko will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the drama series for Season 2.

"A sweeping tale too epic for just one season," Apple TV+ tweeted.

Pachinko is based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. The series is created by Soo Hugh, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family living in Korea, Japan and America. The first season centers on a young Kim Sunja (Kim Min-ha), a Korean woman living in Japan during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea.

Youn Yuh-jung, Soji Arai, Jim Ha, Han Jun-woo, Jeong In-ji, Jung Eun-chae and Lee Min-ho also star.

"Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family," Hugh said in a statement. "It's an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew."

Pachinko premiered on Apple TV+ in March. News of the renewal comes on the day of the show's Season 1 finale.