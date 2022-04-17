Advertisement
April 17, 2022 / 3:48 PM

'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried

By Karen Butler
1/4
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
Lizzo hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live mocked tech mogul Elon Musk, pop music star Britney Spears, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump in an Easter-themed cold open this weekend.

SNL cast member Bowen Yang played the Easter Bunny, who listened to the celebrities' holiday hopes, wishes and observations for the season of renewal and rebirth in the 8-minute sketch.

Mikey Day played Musk, Chloe Fineman played Spears, McKinnon played Fauci, Chris Redd played Adams and James Austin Johnson played Trump.

"Hello, everyone! It's really me! The Easter Bunny! Either that or you are at Coachella and the 'shrooms are kicking in," Yang greeted the audience.

"I might not be the most A-list character, but I am the freakiest. Man-sized bunny with no back story. Who is he? Unlike Santa, I don't use enslaved elves to make my Easter baskets. I buy them on Etsy because I support women and their little hobbies."

Fauci then showed up to announce: "COVID cases are a lot like Jesus. They've risen again."

He once again repeated that people should be fine as long as they are vaccinated.

"And if you're not vaccinated -- I'm not supposed to say this -- I honestly don't care what happens to you," Fauci added.

"This Easter, I've got the best news of all -- we got him! We got the [subway] shooter. Sure, it took 30 hours and the suspect turned himself in, but we got him. Case closed. Subway's fixed. Ride without fear," said Adams.

Musk stopped by to reveal he wants to buy Easter for "43 billion Peeps" marshmallow candies after making an offer to purchase Twitter last week.

"I know people don't want me to buy Twitter, but why? Are you afraid I will make Twitter bad?" he said, laughing. "What are you scared I will buy next? The Oscars?"

Spears, whose father's conservatorship of her personal and business affairs recently ended, also made an appearance, declaring: "I'm finally free and I'm having a baby. I just pray my baby is born happy, healthy and with the power of attorney."

Trump then listed off all the different kinds of treats he enjoys this time of year, emphasizing that he is in excellent shape despite a sweet tooth.

"I'm in very good health. I do wonderful with health, OK? Healthy as a horse, like Seabiscuit. I see biscuit and I eat biscuit," he said.

Lizzo hosted and provided the musical entertainment for the episode.

A vintage photo of Gilbert Gottfried, with his birth and death years, also flashed on screen during the show before a commercial break as a tribute to the SNL alum, who died last week at the age of 67.

