April 4, 2022 / 12:56 PM

'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer may return for Season 10 finale

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey on "Chicago Fire," may return for the Season 10 finale. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer may return for the Season 10 finale.

Deadline confirmed Monday that Spencer, 43, is in talks to reprise Matt Casey in the upcoming episode.

Chicago Fire co-showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas discussed the possibility during One Chicago Day, according to TVLine.

"That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back," Haas said. "So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I'm very hopeful that that's going to happen."

Haas said he hopes to feature Casey (Spencer) and his girlfriend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), in the finale.

"This will be the best finale ever, I'll go ahead and say it," he said.

Spencer left Chicago Fire in Season 10, which saw his character move to Oregon to care for his late best friend Andy Darden's sons.

The actor discussed the possibility of his return in October.

"I am still in Chicago right now. I'm not running off to Los Angeles or anything," he said. "My home here with my wife and is in Chicago, and so I'm still going to be here, but I'm just stepping back for right now."

Chicago Fire also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Miranda Rae Mayo.

