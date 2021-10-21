Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 21, 2021 / 12:48 PM

'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show

By Annie Martin
'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show
Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on "Chicago Fire," reflected and thanked fans after 10 seasons on the NBC series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer is celebrating his "incredible journey" on the show.

The 42-year-old actor reflected and thanked fans in a video Wednesday after exiting the NBC series as a series regular after 10 seasons.

Advertisement

"To the fans, I'd like to say thank you so much for coming on this incredible journey with us on the show, for living with our characters as we're living it on set. You've been tremendously supportive, and yeah, man. Chicago strong," Spencer said.

Wednesday's episode, the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, showed Casey (Spencer) announce that he was moving to Portland, Ore., to care for the sons of his late best friend Andy Darden.

Casey asked his girlfriend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer), to move to Oregon with him but the couple ultimately decided to try a long-distance relationship.

Spencer and showrunner Derek Haas said at a press conference that there is potential for Spencer to return to the show in the future.

"I still am in Chicago right now. I'm not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter," the actor said. "My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I'm still going to be here, but I'm just stepping back for right now."

Advertisement

Chicago Fire is in its 10th season on NBC and co-stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte and Miranda Rae Mayo. The series was renewed through Season 11 in February 2020.

Read More

'Ambulance' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's heist goes wrong 'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
TV // 1 hour ago
Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Leslie Grossman discussed being adopted and adopting her daughter Goldie while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, "Inside Man."
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
TV // 4 hours ago
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Issa Rae discussed ending her HBO series "Insecure" with its fifth and final season while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
TV // 5 hours ago
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- BET has renewed Tyler Perry's drama, "Sistas," for a fourth season.
Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
TV // 6 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and James Blunt have been booked to headline the Royal Variety Performance.
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Rob Schneider, who was dressed as a hamster, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
TV // 10 hours ago
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter discusses directing "The Girl in the Woods," including how she related to the teenage characters and put her stamp on the fantasy drama.
'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2 Trailer promises vehicular mayhem
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2 Trailer promises vehicular mayhem
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 2 Wednesday. Footage of events show contestants on moving trucks, carrying blocks and more.
'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title
TV // 23 hours ago
'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who," a sci-fi series starring Jodi Whittaker, will return for a 13th season, titled "Flux," in October.
'Sandition' Season 2 coming to PBS in March 2022
TV // 1 day ago
'Sandition' Season 2 coming to PBS in March 2022
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Sandition," a historical drama starring Rose Williams and Kate Ashfield, will return for a second season in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement