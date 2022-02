1/5

Tony Shalhoub talked about starring in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on NBC's "Today." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub discussed his role as Abe Weissman and his experience working with Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel while appearing on NBC's Today. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Shalhoub's Abe discovered at the end of Season 3 that he is going to be hired as a theater critic for the Village Voice. Advertisement

"Now Abe gets to reinvent himself and he gets a vehicle or an outlet to unleash his frustration and a little bit of his rage," Shalhoub said.

Today's Willie Geist then asked Shalhoub why he thinks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has resonated with audiences.

"The writing I think is unique and we have Rachel Brosnahan at the helm. I learn from Rachel. I really find myself locking in and observing when she's in a scene. She has a presence and a confidence," he said.

"I want that to rub off on me," Shalhoub continued.

Amazon Prime Video recently renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a fifth and final season.