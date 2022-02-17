Trending
Feb. 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' renewed for a fifth and final season

By Wade Sheridan
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2020. The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a fifth and final season.

The announcement was made on Twitter Thursday ahead of Season 4's Friday premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

"Season 5, and step on it. We're excited to announce #MrsMaisel will be back for a fifth and final season!" the official Twitter account for the series said alongside a photo of Rachel Brosnahan's Miriam 'Midge' Maisel sitting in a taxi.

The series, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, follows Maisel as she pursues stand-up comedy after being a housewife in the late 1950. Season 4 takes place in 1960.

Co-stars include Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub.

"Amy, Dan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement while mentioning Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series," Salke continued.

