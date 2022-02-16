Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 16, 2022 / 8:36 AM

'Drag Race UKs' Frock Destroyers take center stage in 'Frockumentary' doc

By Wade Sheridan
'Drag Race UKs' Frock Destroyers take center stage in 'Frockumentary' doc
"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" stars The Frock Destroyers, from left to right, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina DeCampo, will be explored in a new documentary series titled "Frockumentary." Image courtesy of World of Wonder

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- World of Wonder has announced a new documentary series that will follow RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea of The Frock Destroyers.

The four-part series, titled Frockumentary, will go behind-the-scenes as The Frock Destroyers record, release and perform their debut album Frock4Life in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Fans will witness The Frock Destroyers making the album with RuPaul's Drag Race collaborators Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez, and then later embarking on their first tour.

Frockumentary is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on March 15.

"Are you prepared to be Frock Destroyed...again? We all had so much fun on this project, it seems only fitting that we share the story of how it was made with our fans. A passion project that began when we were all catapulted onto the world's main stage, we're beyond excited that we get to share more of our story - Frock4Life!" Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea said in a statement.

The group was formed as part of the girl band challenge in 2019's RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The Frock Destroyers then released their version of "Break Up (Bye Bye)," which went on to become the first-ever Top 10 hit in the U.K. charts performed by a drag group.

Advertisement

Read More

Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live' Matt Perkins wins 'Painted with Raven' Season 1 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'How I Met Your Father' renewed for a second season at Hulu
TV // 2 hours ago
'How I Met Your Father' renewed for a second season at Hulu
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "How I Met Your Father" starring Hilary Duff has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.
WWE 'NXT Vengeance Day': Bron Breakker defends title against Santos Escobar
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'NXT Vengeance Day': Bron Breakker defends title against Santos Escobar
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Santos Escobar and Pete Dunne battled Tony D'Angelo inside of a weaponized steel cage at WWE "NXT: Vengeance Day."
'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime
TV // 3 hours ago
'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime has renewed its high-finance drama, "Billions," for a seventh season.
Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
TV // 3 hours ago
Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to star in "Land Man," a Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast, "Boomtown."
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
TV // 4 hours ago
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it ordered additional episodes of its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," as well as a new show featuring another generation of the Dutton family called "1932."
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
TV // 15 hours ago
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced it will become the exclusive streaming home to "South Park" by 2025, and unveiled the title of the new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie on Tuesday.
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, Brenda Song and other celebrities will guest star in the Disney+ series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
TV // 23 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a period drama starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, will return for a sixth and final season in February.
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen described one of the worst dates he was on that resulted in him crying while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of "Raw."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video
Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement