Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...'

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," discussed major plot points from the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon is weighing in on Steve's treatment in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... The 55-year-old actress discussed major plot points from the show during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Nixon played Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and reprises the role in And Just Like That..., which follows best friends Miranda, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) into their 50s.

And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in December and has shown Miranda have an affair with Che (Sara Ramirez) and ask her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce thus far.

On WWHL, Nixon said she understands why some fans are upset over Steve's treatment in the show.

"I do, but I have to say that that's the thing about breakups -- oftentimes there's one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant," she said. "But I have to say, that person who is reluctant is pretty miserable too and they're just not admitting it."

Nixon also addressed how the show handled Samantha's (Kim Cattrall) absence after Cattrall did not return for the reboot. Samantha is now living in London but sent flowers after Carrie's husband, Big (Chris Noth), died of a heart attack.

"I thought it was great. I mean, I have to say I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute," Nixon said. "I love how there began to be layers to it -- there's a thing you tell Bitsy von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other."

"I love how we, you know, keep checking in with her from time to time," she added.

In addition to the returning stars, And Just Like That... features new cast members, including Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury. The trio discussed the show's steps toward diversity on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

"I think that it's been a big deal for them to add four characters of color, all different, and really tried their best to tell those stories well," Parker said.

And Just Like That... airs Thursdays on HBO Max.