Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 28, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...'
Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," discussed major plot points from the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon is weighing in on Steve's treatment in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That...

The 55-year-old actress discussed major plot points from the show during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Nixon played Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and reprises the role in And Just Like That..., which follows best friends Miranda, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) into their 50s.

And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in December and has shown Miranda have an affair with Che (Sara Ramirez) and ask her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce thus far.

On WWHL, Nixon said she understands why some fans are upset over Steve's treatment in the show.

"I do, but I have to say that that's the thing about breakups -- oftentimes there's one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant," she said. "But I have to say, that person who is reluctant is pretty miserable too and they're just not admitting it."

Nixon also addressed how the show handled Samantha's (Kim Cattrall) absence after Cattrall did not return for the reboot. Samantha is now living in London but sent flowers after Carrie's husband, Big (Chris Noth), died of a heart attack.

Advertisement

"I thought it was great. I mean, I have to say I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute," Nixon said. "I love how there began to be layers to it -- there's a thing you tell Bitsy von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other."

"I love how we, you know, keep checking in with her from time to time," she added.

In addition to the returning stars, And Just Like That... features new cast members, including Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury. The trio discussed the show's steps toward diversity on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

"I think that it's been a big deal for them to add four characters of color, all different, and really tried their best to tell those stories well," Parker said.

And Just Like That... airs Thursdays on HBO Max.

Read More

'And Just Like That' cast talk bringing diverse stories to series on 'Drew' Nicole Ari Parker recalls intense reaction to her 'And Just Like That' character 'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kevin James says 'Home Team' shows Sean Payton's 'best year of football'
TV // 56 minutes ago
Kevin James says 'Home Team' shows Sean Payton's 'best year of football'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Kevin James discussed his new Netflix film "Home Team" and his role as football coach Sean Payton while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jared Leto discussed how he approaches acting while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Showtime cancels 'Black Monday' and 'Work in Progress'
TV // 4 hours ago
Showtime cancels 'Black Monday' and 'Work in Progress'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled comedies "Black Monday" after three seasons and "Work in Progress" after two seasons.
'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder
TV // 7 hours ago
'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder
NEW YORK, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The stars of "The Afterparty" say a high school reunion is the perfect backdrop for a murder mystery because they can be fraught with rivalries, old grudges and unrealistic expectations.
'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Space Force," a comedy-drama starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, will return for a second season on Netflix in February.
'Dead Day': 'Vampire Diaries' creators to adapt Ryan Parrott comic book
TV // 22 hours ago
'Dead Day': 'Vampire Diaries' creators to adapt Ryan Parrott comic book
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Dead Day," a supernatural drama series from "The Vampire Diaries" creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, is in the works at Peacock.
'Scrubs' cast to reunite at ATX TV Festival in June
TV // 22 hours ago
'Scrubs' cast to reunite at ATX TV Festival in June
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and other "Scrubs" stars will take part in a panel at the ATX TV Festival.
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider discussed her 40-game winning streak coming to an end on "Jeopardy!" while appearing on "Good Morning America."
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
TV // 1 day ago
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." film while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Lamar Odom, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley will compete on "Celebrity Big Brother."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement