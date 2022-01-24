Trending
'And Just Like That' cast talk bringing diverse stories to series on 'Drew'

By Wade Sheridan
Nicole Ari Parker arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in September 2021. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- And Just Like That stars Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury discussed how the Sex and the City sequel series introduced new characters of color while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Parker portrays Lisa Todd Wexley on the show, with Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace and Choudhury as Seema Patel. They join Sex and the City regulars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"I think that's it's been a big deal for them to add four characters of color, all different, and really tried their best to tell those stories well," Parker said on Monday.

"To join this iconic piece of television and then to wear these fabulous clothes and then to be part of a big change, I think it feels really great," she continued.

Pittman mentioned how thoughtful the writers and producers of And Just Like That have been with the show.

"Not just with bringing out women who we see all the time in New York City, but the nuances of how these women live their lives is very specific," Pittman said before praising the characterizations of Lisa, Nya and Seema.

Pittman went to explain that she has a real connection to Nya's arc on the series.

"I have two children, but there are some days where I think to myself, 'Man, this is hard. Harder than I thought it was going to be.' We put motherhood on a pedestal and I think they oversold that. They over-promised on the motherhood thing some days. So, I think to myself this is a great opportunity to talk about what that looks like," she said.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. And Just Like That started in December with new episodes coming to HBO Max every Thursday.

