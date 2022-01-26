Trending
Jan. 26, 2022

Alexia Echevarria says Todd Nepola, son Peter Rosello are in a 'great place'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alexia Echevarria says her husband, Todd Nepola, and her son Peter Rosello are in a "great place" today.

The Real Housewives of Miami star gave an update on the relationship between Nepola and Rosello during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Season 4 recently showed Nepola and Peter clash over Echevarria's son Frankie Rosello, who needs assistance after a car crash in 2011. Nepola called out Peter for getting Frankie stoned or drunk and taking him out partying.

Echevarria and Nepola were engaged at the time of filming and have since married. In Season 4, Echevarria wanted both of her sons to be involved with the wedding, but Peter and Nepola didn't have a good relationship.

On WWHL, Echevarria said she and Nepola eloped without her sons in attendance.

"Todd and I just wanted to have this moment between him and us," she said. "We wanted no interruptions. We just wanted that, so it was beautiful."

Echevarria did say that Nepola and Frankie's relationship has improved.

"They're in a great place today. They're closer than ever," Echevarria said.

"I feel like sometimes you've got to get uncomfortable in order to see results," she added. "We got uncomfortable -- we got together as a family. At the end, we moved forward. We're still working on what we need to work on, and we're good."

Echevarria declined to comment on Peter's arrest earlier this month. Peter was charged with a battery misdemeanor following an alleged argument with his girlfriend.

Real Housewives of Miami is in its fourth season on Bravo. The series also stars Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin.

